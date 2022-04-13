Deralee Bates has been paralysed in what was described as a freak accident involving a car with no driver. Photo / Facebook

The sister of a Northland woman paralysed in a freak accident in Paihia last weekend has launched a Givealittle page to help her family through what's expected to be a long recovery.

Deralee Bates, of Moerewa, was run over by a car with no driver at about 3.45am last Saturday.

She had been socialising with friends on the Paihia waterfront when, according to police, the group's sober driver put the keys in the ignition and turned the engine on.

The driver, who was not in the car, did not realise the car was in gear. The vehicle lurched forward and ran Bates over, leaving her seriously injured.

Volunteers from the Paihia Fire Brigade applied initial first aid. She was flown to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland by rescue helicopter.

Samantha Naera, who returned from Middlemore late yesterday, said her younger sister was currently medically classified as paralysed.

However, doctors were encouraging and had told her that with plenty of determination, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, she might be able to walk again.

"She is alive and in very good spirits about her track to recovery," Naera said.

The accident occurred on the Paihia waterfront, near the southern end of Marsden Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Her sister had undergone surgery and been transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward in the spinal unit.

She was expected to be in Middlemore Hospital for at least the next six to eight weeks.

She had four children - two of her own and two stepchildren - ranging in age from six to 15. She was employed as a security guard in Kerikeri.

Any money raised by the Givealittle page would help her immediate family with travel and accommodation costs in Auckland, as well as basic living expenses.

Family members were helping her partner look after the children, as well as the animals on Bates' mini-farm in Moerewa.

To donate go to givealittle.co.nz and search for 'Freak Accident road to recovery', or use the full link givealittle.co.nz/cause/freak-accident-road-to-recovery.

As of Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the page was set up, more than $1000 had been donated.