Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

John Williamson: Get serious about seatbelts

5 minutes to read
According to John Williamson, 30 per cent of the country's road fatalities were not wearing seatbelts. Photo / 123rf

According to John Williamson, 30 per cent of the country's road fatalities were not wearing seatbelts. Photo / 123rf

John Williamson
By
John Williamson

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

It is difficult to take seriously a supposed 'Road to Zero' strategy which is led by silly TV ads showing a peroxided bloke yelling across a busy highway at two kids playing the fool,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.