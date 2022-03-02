John Williamson: The cheese cutter myth explored

Wire safety barriers were placed on the northern side of the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The message landed in my inbox and it was a mystery sender. He didn't know who I was but obviously wanted to put me straight. He claimed some authority about motorcycling and took umbrage at my casual mention about the cheese cutter myth in my previous column that was about roadside treatments that make our roads safer.

The salutation at the end was, "please feel free to keep commenting on road safety, but please don't show your ignorance by commenting on areas in which you have no real knowledge".

"Wow," I thought, "here's a go - it's nice that someone I don't know, gives me permission to keep writing - but ignorance!!" My fingers hovered over the keyboard ready to create a blistering reply, but then I took a deep breath.

There's no upside in getting into a war of words, it just makes people grumpy. Anyway, this guy probably has his own sense of self-importance, so I'd better find out more about why people ride and the cheese cutter myth.

It's difficult to find objective evidence about why people ride, but motorcyclists talk about the sense of freedom and meditative effect, the adrenaline rush, risk-taking but mastering the risk, the connectedness to the machine and the road and the flow. They talk about the more you are in tune with the machine the more it gives back, and that you never stop learning, because you are never in complete control.

Motorcyclists are clearly passionate and there is a pretty solid trend of the hobby being dominated by older men coming back to the game as younger people are spending more time indoors and with technology.

A high proportion of motorcyclists also own a car and NZTA have done some solid research indicating that a motorcyclist's philosophy of road use is very different to drivers. This indicates that:

• Drivers don't think they will have a crash and don't expect it, whereas riders know that a crash might happen and expect it.

• Drivers don't feel vulnerable, but riders know they are at risk.

• Drivers believe their fast reactions will prevent them from having a crash, whereas riders know that reacting too quickly can cause a crash.

• Drivers don't necessarily see driving as a skill, but more like a day to day activity that you don't have to practise. Riders believe they're always learning to be a better rider - that it's all about skill and experience and they are always practising

• In a good car, drivers don't feel the road, but riders want to feel the road when they ride.

• Drivers rarely acknowledge others are better than them, whereas riders readily acknowledge there's always someone more experienced and better riders than they are.

From this research the "Respect Every Ride" campaign has emerged which recognises that riders are valid but vulnerable road users; that they need to think about and respect every ride and not be complacent.

Against this clear difference about the approach to the road is also a difference of view about the merits of centre and roadside wire rope barriers as safety measures.

Some motorcyclists believe that the wires have the potential to slice off arms and legs as sliding riders crash their machines - the cheese cutter effect.

It is understandable that there seems to be that potential, but there's no documented evidence anywhere in the world of this happening to riders travelling at or below the posted speed limit. If there is a threat at all it is with the rider hitting the posts or other objects such as trees, poles, fences or ditches beyond the barrier.

NZTA's comment is that "there is solid evidence dispelling the assumption that wire rope barriers have a cheese cutter effect. In fact, the evidence shows the opposite. Roadside and median barriers - particularly wire rope barriers, reduce the likelihood of motorcycle casualties by up to half. This is because motorcyclists are more likely to survive an impact with a barrier, than with a tree, pole or oncoming vehicle."

That said, there is a recognition of the potential danger in the Coromandel Loop - a very popular motorbike ride. Here, amongst many other safety improvements, underrun barriers that protect riders from hitting barrier posts, have been installed.

The cheese cutter myth? Not completely!