No seat belt in fatal Paparore crash, police confirm

Failing to wear a seat belt was a factor in this fatal crash on Paparore Rd last weekend, police say. Photo / Supplied

The young man who died in a crash north of Kaitāia was not wearing a seat belt, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred about 11pm on Saturday, April 8, when an Isuzu Mu rolled on a corner at the northern end of Paparore Rd, about 15km north of Kaitāia, and landed on its roof.

The vehicle had four occupants, all males in their late teens or early 20s.

Three suffered moderate injuries but one was thrown from the vehicle and trapped underneath it as it rolled. He died at the scene.

He was freed by volunteer firefighters from Houhora and Kaitāia using inflatable lifting bags.

Police have not yet released his name.

Investigator Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the deceased was not wearing a seat belt.

''We understand that young people want to be out there with their mates cruising around, but sometimes, tragically, it has serious consequences.''

He urged Northlanders to buckle up at all times.

The investigation of another crash near Kaitāia earlier the same day is also continuing.

In that case, a 63-year-old woman died after her car went into a ditch on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, 5km west of Kaitāia, about 11.30am.

The cause may have been a medical event but the initial post-mortem was inconclusive.

In the meantime, her death will be added to the Northland road toll, which stands at eight for the year to date.

The previous weekend a mother and her 11-year-old son died in a head-on crash near Kāeo. Three others, two of them children, were critically injured.

Driver fatigue is thought to be the main factor in that crash.