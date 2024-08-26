“Under the guidance of coach Ron Monos assisted by Coach Mark Harding, we are looking forward to the three’s performance as this takes their boxing experience to another personal level.”

Williams said the young fighters would have to be prepared for the event.

“It’s a very individual sport that’s totally different from team sports and they will be ready. We’re very pleased to be taking them down.”

Williams said a lot of people did not realise that boxing was a highly regulated sport, with only accredited coaches allowed to train fighters for competitions.

She said the club and town were lucky to have Monos, an ex-boxer and national representative, and an accredited coach.

The three young fighters couldn’t get a better person to learn from in Peach, who is Motu’s coach. Under his guidance, the Pukepoto “NightMea” has established herself as one of the best boxers in the world at her weight, and is keen to test herself on the world stage.

Coach Isaac Peach, of Auckland’s Peach Boxing stable, took Kaitāia boxer Mea Motu to a world title. Peach will run his eyes over three more promising Far North fighters on August 31.

After 20 matches and seven KOs, Motu — who won a dominant second-round stoppage victory over 20-year-old Thai Noppaket Srisawas in Auckland in her last bout in March — is now heading overseas to defend her crown and take on some of the biggest names in the sport with the aim of becoming an undisputed world champ.

After the March bout, Motu sent a stern warning to her fellow female fighters — including IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion, England’s Ellie Scotney (9-0).

“I’m coming Ellie Scott, you better watch it, you ain’t seen this Māori girl,” Motu said after the win.

Motu won her IBO super bantamweight crown in Whangārei in December against India’s Chandni Mehra. In 2022, Motu became the first, and still only, NZ woman to win titles in three weights.



