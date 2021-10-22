The 90% Project: Northlanders excited as DHB rolls out vaccine prizes

Ana Pipi, from Hokianga, and her whānau won $5000 as part of the Gift Super Saturday draw. Photo / Supplied

Northlanders are receiving a big "ka pai" and "thank you" from their district health board for doing their bit to keep the region safe from Covid-19.

As part of the vaccine rollout, Northland DHB has been giving out prizes for those who got vaccinated - and with major Labour Day and Christmas draws are coming up.

The Ka Pai Te Tai Tokerau campaign was launched in early October to boost the region's vaccination rate, as Northland is lagging behind the rest of the country.

Anybody who got vaccinated since is eligible for the draw, and the campaign is ongoing until December 17.

The prizes include two Cook Island Holiday packages worth $6000 each, two New Zealand holiday packages worth $4000 each, and three $3000 Northland weekend getaways.

Daily giveaways include Prezzie and fuel cards and every Friday there will be a $1000 Northland weekend getaway.

The Labour Day draw will have prizes of a $3000 Northland weekend getaway, two Apple iPhones, four Apple watches, an e-bike, and $150 fuel card.

The Christmas draw, on December 15, is open to all who have received both jabs by that date.

Ana Pipi, from Hokianga, is one of the lucky winners, after receiving $5000 as part of the Gift Super Saturday draw.

She had waited to get the jab until she had enough information about the Pfizer vaccine and is now encouraging vaccine-hesitant people to seek advice from trusted and reliable sources.

"I support everyone making their own choice and not feeling pressured into getting vaccinated," Pipi said.

"My tāne thinks the fact that he helped with the Super Saturday hāngī encouraged me to head along. He is probably right, as I had made the decision to vaccinate earlier in the week but chose to wait to be part of the Saturday event."

Just over 5000 Northlanders got vaccinated on Super Saturday, exceeding the region's target of 3900 doses.

"I am grateful for everyone who contributed to the success of Super Saturday and the wonderful health workers who continue to provide great service through these challenging times," Pipi said.

"My heart also goes out to all those struggling through the impacts of Covid-19. God bless you."

The Hawke family would love to join swimming competitions again. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Darren and Alison Hawke, from Kerikeri, received one of the $50 Prezzy Card.

The couple and their eldest daughter, Dayna are now fully vaccinated. Their 9-year-old, Alysha, is still too young.

"We freely chose to vaccinate for so many reasons," Alison Hawke said.

"I hope to take the girls to the Cook Islands and learn about their heritage and whānau.

"I want Dayna to go to school better protected and all those around her. I want Alysha to live in a community that helps her and others who cannot vaccinate."

Alison's mother, Alison and Alysha have asthma and they hope to have better fighting chance, by reducing the community viral load.

The family are also keen to go to concerts again and join much-loved swimming competitions.

"I appreciate how lucky we are to have a vaccine to help avoid dire situations for a lot of folk. I trust the experts and think the benefits outweigh any negative outcomes. I trust the vaccine."

