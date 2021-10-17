Northland news in brief: Lotto winners, jawbone found on beach

Salmonella Dub, will headline Northland's Bay of Islands Music Festival in January Photo / NZME

Human remains found by a member of the public on a beach in Teal Bay were historical, police say. Officers were called to the area yesterday

afternoon after a person discovered a jawbone on the tide line in Ngawai Bay. Police liaised with kaumātua who performed a blessing at the scene before the historical remains were taken to high ground and buried. A karakia was also performed at the burial site.

Lucky on the Lotto

Thirty-two players won $18,342 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's draw.

There were two winners from Northland and the tickets were sold at the following stores:

Pak N Save in Whangarei and on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has climbed to $42 million on Wednesday night.

Dub head up festival

Aotearoa's Dub & Bass heavyweights, Salmonella Dub, will headline Northland's Bay of Islands Music Festival in January. The line-up also features rapper Jessb, rootsy pop singer Muroki, Sunshine Sound System with Rubi Du, DJ Big G and the legendary Savage. The festival is at Waitangi on Saturday, January 29 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend).

Vaccine webinars

Nanogirl Labs, together with the Ministry of Education, is hosting a series of webinars for education staff who may have concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine. The virtual Q&A sessions will be hosted by Nanogirl Labs co-founder and science communicator Dr Michelle Dickinson to ensure all teachers and support staff feel confident of playing their part in protecting the community through high vaccination rates. For more information or to register to attend the sessions, visit: eventbrite.co.nz

Fire brigades on alert

Gusty winds and a lack of care with fire led to a number of call-outs for fire brigades around the Mid North last week. They included a fire which swept through an estimated half-hectare of scrub at Rangihamama Rd, west of Kaikohe, and a blaze which covered about 50sq m at Edmonds Rd, east of Kerikeri. Both started just after 12.20pm and were extinguished by volunteer fire crews without damage to property.

Regatta cancelled

The Coastal Classic yachting regatta, which was to have been held in Auckland on Labour Weekend, has been cancelled. The Wander Women Adventure Race, which was to have been held on the Russell Peninsula on November 13, has been postponed until March 12, 2022.