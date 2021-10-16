Super Saturday success across Northland as vax goal smashed

Otiria community leader Pamela-Anne Simon gives away prizes at Moerewa's Vaccination Station, run by Ngati Hine Health Trust and Otiria Rugby Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Super Saturday had Northlanders super excited, and free food, drinks, fancy costumes, spot prizes and music stirred the excitement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had set her sights on 100,000 vaccinations across Saturday, which would be the rollout's largest daily vaccination total ever. This goal was reached late afternoon and a new target set of 150,000.

To achieve that goal, 42 vaccination sites were open across Northland and many worked extended hours to give people ample opportunity to get their jabs.

As at 6pm today 4,919 doses had been given across the region beating the 3,900 target set. Over1000 Maori received their first jab.

Whangārei 's Semenoff Stadium drive-through vaccination centre was packed with people rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

Registered nurse Jessica Kimberley said she was very "happy" with the turnout.

"It is amazing to see so many people coming out here and getting vaccinated.

"We have volunteers working here, providing food and drinks to those waiting in their cars, and people are really appreciating that."

Registered nurse Jessica Kimberley at the Semenoff Stadium drive-through vaccination. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei resident Nadia Elston was getting her first jab against Covid-19 and said the drive-through vaccination centre was very helpful.

"The staff here (Semenoff Stadium) are doing a fantastic job.

"I was putting it off until now; but I think it is about time when people start taking this pandemic seriously, use some common sense and get vaccinated.

"The drive-through vaccination booth really helps, especially for a solo parent, as I can sit in the car with my kids."

Nadia Elston, with her kids Daniel and Amelia Grimwood, gets her first jab at the Super Saturday drive-through vaccination centre at Semenoff Stadium Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Elston said the sausage roll and drinks were an added bonus and really appreciated the efforts.

Rapid Relief Team were doing a sausage sizzle for everyone standing in line to be vaccinated at the Semenoff Stadium.

Staff member Nick said they made 850 sausage rolls throughout the day.

"The turnout has been really well. We are handing out sausage rolls to everyone here, including the support people and kids waiting in the car."

Pat Von Dincklage samples one of the free sausages to Myla (dog), with Kav Von Dincklage in the passenger seat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The RRC staff (all nine of them) were fully vaccinated and Nick said they were also taking every necessary precaution to ensure maximum safety.

Mayor Sheryl Mai encouraged Whangārei residents to "get out there, get vaccinated".

Mai said it was "wonderful" to see so many people getting vaccinated.

"It's fabulous to see people responding well to the Super Saturday.

"We need Northlanders to get high vaccination numbers so that we can open up the borders and enjoy a beautiful Kiwi summer.

"I want to see Whangārei get the highest vaccination number in Northland. Some healthy competition in the region is fun and could be useful to get our numbers up."

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai and Kirk Milner at the Ngati Hine Health Trust vaccination station, Walton St Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Labour MP Emily Henderson said she was "privileged" to see so many families coming together to get vaccinated.

"Most of the people that I talked to said they were getting vaccinated for their whanau, children and the community.

"That is the kind of community we have here in Whangārei."

Labour MP Emily Henderson helps out with the drive-through vaccination centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Raumanga Medical Centre was giving away free ice cream and fresh produce to everyone getting vaccinated.

A Manaia View teacher-aid was getting her first jab at the vaccination centre and said she was doing so to keep her job.

"I thought it would hurt, but it does not hurt at all.

"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can have some amount of normality."

Danni Heron, Jamal Archibald, and Jesse Locke at Raumanga Medical Centre vaccination clinic, Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu dinosaurs were out and about at three vaccination clinics in Whangārei (Semenoff Stadium, Kensington Health, and Bream Bay Medical centre) roaring and promoting vaccination in the district.

Waipu residents Allan Beverwijk and Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre Whangarei on Super Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Patsy and Allan Beverwijk, in inflated dinosaur suits, distributed lollies and cheer to the people getting vaccinated.

"We just wanted to get out there, have fun with people, share some cheers, liven up the ambience and promote vaccination.

"We need Northlanders to get vaccinated to come out of the lockdown and we are just doing our part."

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk, with nurses Amy Burke and Kerrie Hutchings, at Kensington Health. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre Whangarei on Super Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Beverjwik said they weren't there only for the people getting vaccinated, but also the staff members.

"We really appreciate the work these staff members are doing, which is awesome."

Anya Yanke, David Bawden, and Maudie Paul-Palmer are promoting vaccination at the Kamo Road and Kensington Ave junction in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Meanwhile, over a thousand people gathered at Kensington Park to #FreedomNZ protest against vaccination and vaccine mandate.

#FreedomNZ protest at Kensington Park, Whangarei, over 1000 people, Robbie Johnson (ManUp Director Whangarei Region). Photo / Michael Cunningham

ManUp Director Robbie Johnson led the protest and said he was there to stand up for people's choice to get vaccinated.

#FreedomNZ protest at Kensington Park, Whangarei, over 1000 people. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei school teacher Celia Paul was at the protest to display her stand against the vaccination mandate for teachers.

Paul had already taken her first jab but was concerned about the spread of the virus through other students coming from families that weren't vaccinated.

"I am a teacher and I am also a mum, I am against the mandate and not the vaccination. My family and I made an informed decision to get vaccinated before the mandate came in.

"I am not sure if the Government has thought of other strategies to promote vaccination, but mandating it takes away people's personal choice and their belief system.

"The reason why I got vaccinated was I realised we can no longer hide from the virus. With level 4 not being an option for the Government, I used my common sense and took the vaccine.

"But the point is I was able to make a choice and others should be allowed to do the same.

"For us as teachers, we know how to do our research, grasp the seriousness of the situation and filter through what is fact and what is fake news, and to not be trusted as a profession, it is sort of a kick in the gut.

Whangarei school teacher Celia Paul protesting against mandatory vaccination for teachers at Kensington Park #FreedomNZ protest. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"I am really concerned for those of us who have tamariki at home, and yet we have families who aren't vaccinated and we have to look after their children. Because we are vaccinated, there is a very less likely risk we will be infected and if we do catch it, we will not be seriously affected.

"However, if we take it home to our tamariki who are at an age that cannot be vaccinated, how can we prevent them from getting seriously infected by the virus?"