The 90% Project: Mahitahi Hauora provides free GP appointments for Northlanders on the fence about vaccination

Hanibrez Sipu is one of the registered nurses at Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Health Centre helping to vaccinate the community. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders unsure about the Covid-19 vaccine can book a free GP consultation anywhere in the region to discuss their worries.

People living in Tai Tokerau either unvaccinated or who have only received their first jab can book a free appointment at any general practice in the region – even if they are not enrolled - until November 15.

The cost is covered by funding from Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Entity, which was open to extending the deadline if the uptake was positive.

Chief executive Jensen Webber said the PHE wanted to let people have in-depth conversations with health professionals about the benefits and side effects of the vaccine.

"We're making sure cost and access to healthcare professionals are not barriers," he said.

"There are people in our community who could be at risk of losing their jobs after the impending due date for professions affected by mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, and they need an opportunity to make an informed decision.

"Others feel hesitant or anxious about getting vaccinated because of the rumours and misinformation they may have heard, or feel uncertain whether the vaccine is safe for their individual circumstances."

Webber said those people needed a chance to have their questions answered by people they trusted.

‌

Hanibrez Sipu, a registered nurse at Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Health Centre, said the opportunity for a trusted kōrero with health professionals went a long way in hesitant communities.

An example she gave was a woman who was hesitant about the vaccine as she was upset that it was mandated and not a choice.

"She said to me, 'just get it over and done with, and I'll cry when I get home'."

Sipu said she put the vaccine down and began to speak to the woman about her concerns and feelings.

Sipu said kōrero such as this provide health professionals with the chance to explain the data and debunk the many myths swirling around the vaccine.

"We're not trying to convince you to get vaccinated, we're making sure you have the proper information and understanding to decide what is best for you."

"The purpose of this is to give people the tools to carve their waka and make their own path," she said.

People keen to book a free appointment should contact their general practice.