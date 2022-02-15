Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Student ambassador programme brings together international and domestic students

5 minutes to read
Student Ambassadors on the bow sprite of the R Tucker Thompson in December 2021.

Student Ambassadors on the bow sprite of the R Tucker Thompson in December 2021.

Northern Advocate
By Jo Lees

When I was in my last years of high school (admittedly a long time ago), going on an overseas exchange, hosting overseas students in your home, and heading off on your big Overseas Experience once

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.