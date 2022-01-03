Spate of road crashes across Northland prompts police warning

A couple suffered serious leg injuries when their motorcycle collided with a car in Hikurangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A spate of serious crashes across Northland within a few hours and the death of 14 people in New Zealand so far this festive season has prompted police to remind all drivers to be patient, keep calm, and to expect delays.

Five crashes happened in Northland between 6.30am and 10.30am yesterday as police prepared for phase 2 of the holiday traffic coming out of Auckland while those already up north preparing to head back home to the City of Sails.

The driver of a ute heading north veered off the left shoulder along State Highway 1 at Mata, just south of Whangārei, about 6.30am yesterday, over a drain and crashed through a fence.

Police Serious Crash Unit investigator Senior Constable Jeff Cramp said the ute rolled about 100m into a paddock.

The male driver suffered serious head injuries and was flown to Auckland City Hospital.

Four hours later, a husband and wife on a motorcycle from Whananaki were heading north when a Mazda Demio travelling in the opposite direction crossed the centre line and struck them.

The crash happened about 10.15am on State Highway 1 in Hikurangi, about 400m north of the Piano Hill Rd intersection, and northbound traffic was diverted through Crane Rd.

Both riders were transported to Whangārei Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The male driver of the car escaped unhurt.

It was the second crash in Northland that involved a motorcycle.

A motorcyclist died after coming off the road on State Highway 12 in Kaihu, 28km north west of Dargaville, about 12.20am on Sunday.

The male rider died at the scene while his passenger received moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Cramp said fatigue seemed to be creeping in, especially those wanting to leave Auckland for Northland early in the morning to escape snarl-ups.

In another crash early yesterday, a young woman was lucky to escape serious injury when her car hit a power pole on State Highway 10.

The accident occurred about 7.40am at Oromahoe, south of Kerikeri. The pole was demolished and power was cut in the area.

Senior station officer Andy Hamberger, of Kerikeri Fire Brigade, said the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by St John Ambulance.

Only luck — and a good-quality car — saved her from more serious injury, Hamberger said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This Mazda Demio crashed into a motorcycle in Hikurangi, causing serious leg injuries to two riders. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police assistant commissioner deployment and road policing Bruce O'Brien said speeding and bad decision-making on the roads could have devastating consequences for drivers, their passengers, and other road users.

"Static and mobile safe speed cameras, and red light cameras will be operating so drive like there is a camera around the corner.

"Fatigue is a factor in many road crashes, so before you start a long-distance drive make sure you are well rested and have had a good meal beforehand. When you plan your journey include breaks so that you can eat, hydrate, rest and stretch.

"You also need to remember that you aren't the only one using the road. Motorcyclists and cyclists will be out taking advantage of the summer weather, so check twice for motorcyclists before changing lanes and wait for a clear space before passing a cyclist - especially on a narrow road," he said.

Long and heavy trucks were also travelling up and down New Zealand, he said, so drivers needed to approach them with caution and respect.

The risk of a fatal crash was too high when bad decisions were made around trucks as they could not stop quickly and could cause significant harm, O'Brien said.

He encouraged drivers to wait for a passing lane or slow bay before passing especially when passing a truck, caravan or campervan.

"We want everyone travelling on our roads to do so safely wherever and whenever that may be. To deter unsafe driving behaviour police will be out on our roads anytime and anywhere and there will be checkpoints across the country to make sure drivers, passengers and vehicles are safe.

"Make sure you have the appropriate driver licence and your vehicle has its proper certificates, warrants and registration before you hit the road."