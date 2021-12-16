Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Dargaville

Emergency services were called to Dargaville where a motorcycle and car collided on Thursday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Dargaville on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ranfurly St and Plunket St, near Dargaville High School, at 8.13pm where a car had crashed into a motorcycle.

The rider was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later from their injuries.

Police said in a statement their thoughts are with the family.

"A family has now lost a loved one just before Christmas and our deepest sympathies are with them at this difficult time."

"We please ask everyone to take extreme care on our roads at this busy time of the year."

The Northland Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The fatality marks the 30th on Northland's roads this year compared to 29 at the same time last year.