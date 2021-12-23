Waipū fatal: Person killed in head-on crash hours after police plead with drivers

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, carries out a scene examination at the site of yesterday's fatal in Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, carries out a scene examination at the site of yesterday's fatal in Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland experienced its third fatal crash in a week after a person died in a head-on collision along State Highway 1 near Waipū on Thursday.

The region's 31st road fatality for the year came hours after police issued a public plea for motorists to take extra care while travelling this festive season.

Yesterday's fatal collision between a SUV and truck occurred on a stretch of highway outside the Waipū Golf Club shortly before 1pm.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene while another was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter transporting a patient to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A St John spokeswoman said a third person in a moderate condition was treated on-site by paramedics and did not require hospitalisation.

Two ambulances and three appliances from the Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the collision alongside the Northland rescue chopper.

A section of SH1, between Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd, was closed for more than three hours and traffic diverted while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police and Traffic Management divert traffic up Mountfield Rd off State Highway 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

No further details regarding the circumstances of the crash were available at edition time.

Yesterday's fatal crash was the third to occur in the past week in Northland.

Last Thursday saw David Lewis Charles Collyer, 32, of Dargaville, die when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of Ranfurly St and Plunket St in Dargaville.

A second person died the following evening in a separate crash where their car left Punakitere Rd in Taheke and then caught fire around 8.15pm.

Police have not yet released the person's name.

Assistant commissioner Bruce O'Brien issued his plea for Kiwis to take more care on the country's roads following a "tragic number of deaths" in the lead-up to Christmas.

At the time of publication, 11 people had died on New Zealand roads in the past seven days - with eight deaths since Monday alone.

As of 4pm on Thursday, 311 people had died on New Zealand roads this year.

"People should be planning for Christmas and the holiday season, not planning tangi and funerals for loved ones," O'Brien said.

"The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash."

He said speed, alcohol, distraction, unrestrained drivers and passengers remained the main causes of death and serious injury nationally.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Communities at Risk register showed Northland was one of five regions, from 14, with the highest personal risk of death or serious injury on the road related to drugs and alcohol.

O'Brien said police remained focused on preventing these main behaviours and would continue to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads this summer.

He said officers would take enforcement action where necessary.

"But ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period."