Serious crash in Northland, emergency services at scene in Waipū

Police and Traffic Management divert traffic up Mountfield Rd off State Highway 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have confirmed a person has died at the scene of a serious head-on collision along State Highway 1 in Waipū.

The Advocate understands a car and logging truck collided on a stretch of highway outside the Waipū Golf Club, around 35km south of Whangārei, shortly before 1pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A second person in a moderate condition was treated on-site.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter transporting a patient to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two ambulances and three appliances from the Waipū Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the crash alongside the Northland rescue chopper.

Sergeant Tai Patrick, of Northland police, said the Serious Crash Unit was on-site examining the scene.

A section of SH1, between Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd, is closed while they carry out their investigation.

Patrick said traffic is being diverted down both Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd but he recommended motorists either avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

A motorist near the crash site said traffic was steadily moving, except for around 25 freight trucks that were waiting for the road to re-open.

Today's fatal crash is the third to occur in the last week in Northland. It takes the region's road toll to 31 for the year.

David Lewis Charles Collyer, 32, of Dargaville, died last Thursday when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car on Ranfurly and Plunket St in Dargaville.

The following evening another person lost their life on the region's roads when their car crashed off Punakitere Rd in Taheke and then caught fire around 8.15pm.

Police have not yet released the person's name.