Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Sheryl Mai: Time for Whangārei to work together to find growing pain solutions

3 minutes to read

They keep on coming. How can we continue to mitigate the pressure a population boom puts on our infrastructure? Photo / File

Sheryl Mai
By:

Sheryl Mai is the mayor of Whangārei District.

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

Growth is traditionally seen as a good thing. Many local governments across New Zealand however, are feeling the stress of trying to balance growing populations with ageing or inadequate infrastructure, and capital works programmes that

Of course, we'll always welcome newcomers and returning residents into our wonderful district. The question is, how can we continue to mitigate the pressure a population boom puts on our infrastructure?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.