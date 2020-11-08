Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Sheryl Mai: The winds of change are blowing

3 minutes to read

Whangārei District Council voted recently to introduce Māori wards. Councillor Jayne Golightly, in the foreground, was one of six councillors who voted against the move. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sheryl Mai
By:

Sheryl Mai is the mayor of Whangārei District.

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

Last week, our council voted in favour of establishing Māori wards. This makes our council the third in Te Tai Tokerau to vote in favour.

From the time I was first elected as a councillor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.