Sheryl Mai: Drop-in sessions at Whangārei Library part of council consultations

One of the consultations involves the Whangārei's Wastewater Treatment Plant discharge consent, which is expiring in 2022. The district council needs to apply now to renew it. Photo / File

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

For the past two weeks Whangārei has been treated to outpourings of colourful creativity from our first-ever Fringe Festival. More than once I was turned away from a sold-out event, and while I was disappointed (of course), it was exhilarating to find such strong community support for our Fringe artists.

I congratulate the volunteers, organisers and participants for the resounding success of Whangārei Fringe Festival 2020. I could tell our community thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and I hope this will become a new annual event.

Our community is at the heart of everything the council does, so we often need guidance on what we do and how we do it. Over the next two months, we'll be asking for your feedback on a number of plans, bylaws and strategies.

We have organised drop-in sessions at the Central Library every Thursday for the entire month of November to make it easier for people to stop in and learn about our consultations. These sessions will be from 11am-12 noon during the day, and 5-6pm after work hours.

Here's a quick overview of what the council is consulting on during the next few months:

Draft Growth Strategy consultation - open now until November 11

The Growth Strategy looks at how we will guide and manage growth in our district for the next 30 years. It addresses topics such as development and growth management in coastal areas, the importance of business and key industries, effects of climate change on future development, and housing choice and affordability in our district.

Speed Limit Bylaw consultation (Waipū South and Langs Beach) - October 29 to November 18

Reviewing the speed on our roads is an important part of keeping our district safe. ​We will be reviewing speed limits on all roads in the district, one section at a time. Right now, our consultation is covering the proposed speed limit changes in Waipū South​, Langs Beach ​and other beaches in the district.

Placemaking Plan consultation (round two) - October 28 to November 25

Do you live or work in Tikipunga or Hikurangi? What do you value most about your community? What would you like to see change? Council makes these Placemaking Plans together with the community, building a future vision for how an area will change and develop over the next 20-30 years.

Waterfront Precinct Plan consultation - November 18 to December 16

How do you use the waterfront? What do you enjoy about the waterfront? Is there anything missing from the waterfront? How can we make this happen? Where do you think this should go? The Waterfront Precinct Plan first round of engagement focuses on how we're using the waterfront area and what could be changed to make this area better for everyone.



Wastewater Treatment Plant Consent Renewal consultation – ongoing until 2021

Whangārei's Wastewater Treatment Plant discharge consent is expiring in 2022 and we need to apply now to renew it. The goal is to provide this necessary service to the community with the least impact on the surrounding environment.

...

The council wants to talk with you about the issues you feel are important, and to explore possible solutions. Your input will help council as we develop our consent application over the next year.

I hope you'll find the time to stop in at the library, or check our website to learn more about what we're doing and to give us your vital feedback.

• Sheryl Mai is mayor of Whangārei.