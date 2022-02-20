Has there ever been a more controversial construction project delivered within our district? Not during my time as mayor of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Finally, after all the trials and tribulations, our community can now get up close and personal with the interior of the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery.

I could wax lyrical about the community effort to turn this vision into reality, the thousands upon thousands of volunteer hours invested by so many people – from governance functions to fundraising, from brick-chipping to tile-making, tree growing and photography ... The 40,000 bricks recycled, 1600 cubic metres of native timber recycled, 5000 pavers recycled and 3000sq m of tiles*.

My memories range from the good to the not so good, to the downright disheartening. I remember a dedicated group of locals fighting to keep the project alive – seemingly against all odds.

I remember the long list of high-profile politicians and philanthropists joining their voices of support for the cause - followed by naysayers, polarising public debates, media coverage, and passionate voices on both sides straining to be heard. The colourful community events, artistic outpouring, Hundertwasser murals, bumper stickers and mailboxes popping up across our district; a community showing support (or the opposite) in every way possible. Then, the impact of the Covid pandemic on timelines, supply chains and community spirit.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery opened on Sunday Photo / Michael Cunningham

It's been a rollercoaster.

Has there ever been a more controversial construction project delivered within our district? Not during my time as mayor of Whangārei! I am privileged to have attended most of the milestones along the way - from the auspicious laying of the mauri stone to the magical sight of the cupola gliding down the harbour at dawn before being hoisted into place.

Each small step has led us to here, now with the doors open and our community getting a first glimpse inside their new taonga.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery has inspired the shape of our waterfront area, with the integration of the beautiful new community park, which is almost complete. Our very own international attraction is available only to us for now - let's make the most of our chance to get to know and love this taonga, and enjoy every intimate detail, so when visitors come, we can share its secrets.

Featuring the largest living rooftop in the Southern Hemisphere, the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery brings to life what we believe to be Hundertwasser's final architectural sketch, honouring his original vision of bringing together the artistic works of our two cultures under one, afforested roof.

I encourage you to bring your whānau, explore the unique architecture and soak up the atmosphere of Friendensreich Hundertwasser's last gift to the country and people he adopted as his own.

*From https:hundertwasserartcentre.co.nz/about/hundertwasser-art-centre/