Emily Henderson: In a year where nothing has been normal for anyone, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

Well, the tree is not yet decorated, I'm still not finished pressie shopping and the inbox is still chocka. Yet, in a year where nothing has been normal for anyone, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

It's has been one heck of a year. We can be so proud of the huge amount of work that's gone on in Whangārei to get us to 84 per cent double vaccinated.

I know last week's decision to keep us at red is not the news some of us were hoping for, but while there's been enormous progress, our vaccination rates are still among the lowest in the country. As we continue to drive up vaccinations over summer, the extra precautions of red offer a bit more protection for our vulnerable Te Tai Tokerau communities.

Looking outside our borders, that same commitment to saving lives and livelihoods means we're entering 2022 better placed than many other countries, with the lowest Covid cases and deaths per capita in the OECD.

Last night I had my regular catch-up with some of Whangārei's larger employers, which reinforced that overall investing in businesses and workers has delivered better-than-expected economic results.

Unemployment is at a record low, construction is booming and there's high demand for our exports, with primary industries experiencing high returns. With this head-start to recovery, there are big opportunities ahead in 2022.

Even as we prepare for another year with Covid, it's important to pause and recognise the good we have going for us: The Hundertwasser Gallery is nearly fully open and, after hard lobbying from the DHB and my ongoing conversations with Cabinet colleagues, there's confirmation that $572 million has been reserved for our hospital rebuild from within the appropriation of Budget 2021. We're finalising plans with the DHB and hoping for the final sign off from Santa ... I mean Grant Robertson ... next year.

We will also add 44 new standard inpatient beds to Northland Hospitals, starting ASAP next year, with some projects to be completed as early as March. New Zealand's success in responding to the pandemic means there have never been more than 11 Covid-19 patients in ICU at any one time. The vast majority of people who get Covid won't need to go to hospital, let alone an ICU bed, but increasing ICU/HDU capacity is part of the wider plan to rebuild our health system.

The fact is, the previous National government left a legacy of massive underinvestment in health infrastructure, including in ICU. Over 2014-16, National didn't invest a single cent in health infrastructure. By contrast, the Labour Government has already put $6 billion into health infrastructure, and we're not done yet.

As we head off on summer adventures, we can all help lock in the gains we've already made. Pack the masks; if you're like me and forget to charge your phone, remember to print your vaccine pass; carry hand sanitiser along with the sunscreen; keep up the scanning and remind family and friends to do the same.

I wish you all a great summer. That we're able to travel and spend time with loved ones is thanks to our commitment to protect each other, and I'm so grateful.

Kia haumaru, kia atawhai, (Be safe, be kind), good luck with that last-minute shopping, and - most of all - Meri Kirihimete!