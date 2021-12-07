Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Emily Henderson: Whangārei Hospital needs replacing after years of underfunding

3 minutes to read
Northland District Health Board CEO Dr Nick Chamberlain shows Health Minister Andrew Little where the DHB plans to build a new hospital.

"This is where we put the buckets, Minister," said Dr Chamberlain, pointing out the leaky ceiling tiles.

This was in May, as Nick Chamberlain, CEO of Northland District Health Board, and I led Health Minister

