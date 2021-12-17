Immersive Whangārei virtual reality exhibition to lure visitors to revamped Art Museum

Simon Ward's virtual creation as part of the Terminus exhibition at the Whangārei Art Museum. Photo / Supplied

The Whangārei Art Museum has taken a great leap toward becoming a modern art gallery after a $70,000 revamp sees it hosting two immersive exhibitions.

After three months of major renovations, WAM reopens its doors two the public this Saturday with two art installations that are "unlike anything ever exhibited before in Whangārei", said Simon Bowerbank, WAM head of curatorial and engagement.

In Terminus, Northlanders Jess Johnson and Simon Ward have pioneered the use of virtual reality in the art space by creating a mesmerising installation in which Johnson's drawings have been transformed from felt pen drawing into a digital cosmos.

Artist Jess Johnson has created her own cosmology of mysterious alien sculptures and humanoid creatures in her exhibition Terminus. Photos / Tessa Paton

In its neighbouring exhibition, Machine in the garden, artist Simon Ingram has created ever-evolving digital simulations of plant systems based on a living titoki tree.

Sensors monitor air pressure, humidity, sap flow, soil moisture and temperature, and send the data to computers who generate an unpredictable, complex art display showcasing biology through the lens of aesthetics.

Ingram works in collaboration with Terrestrial Assemblages, an art-science group created to foster awareness of natural systems.

Simon Bowerbank, WAM head of curatorial and engagement. Photos / Tessa Paton

While Terminus and Machine in the garden were unique exhibitions, both had the creation of new worlds as an overarching theme in common, curator Bowerbank explained.

Artist Johnson who grew up in Mount Maunganui and went to art school in Christchurch says she was connected to Whangārei because her parents lived here and the exhibition felt like a homecoming.

Terminus was commissioned by the National Gallery of Australia in 2018 and has since travelled the world. After making its New Zealand premiere in Tauranga, Terminus is now to be seen in the North.

"It's validating when local art galleries go to the full hog," Johnson commended the efforts WAM has put into the curation of Terminus.

Simon Ingram's digital transformation of living organisms in Machine in the garden. Photo / Supplied

Her exhibition is a compilation of drawings from the past decade, three-dimensional exhibits including quilts that Johnson made together with her mother, and digital displays.

Virtual reality goggles take visitors on a psychedelic sequential hero's quest through Johnson's mysterious universe of alien architecture, humanoid clones and cryptic symbols constructed by co-artist Ward.

The reopening of the art museum coincides with the 25th anniversary of WAM, Northland's only public art gallery.

Hātea Art Precinct chief executive Kathleen Drumm, who administers both the Whangārei Art Museum as well as the Hundertwasser Art Centre, said the improvements to the visitor experience were not just limited to the gallery spaces.

Artist Jess Johnson immersing into the virtual realm of her art installation. Photos / Tessa Paton

"We have been fortunate to be able to take over the front of house space previously occupied by the iSite information centre.

"This will allow us to increase the visibility of the art museum, as well as offer a new, desirable space for functions within the city."

After being moved from the old library by the Rose Gardens to the Town Basin in 2011 in preparation for the Rugby World Cup, WAM shared its public entrance with the iSite behind the InterCity Bus Station.

The information centre has now fully moved to its location on Raumanga offering WAM more space to accommodate its visitors.

The $70k renovations, which were funded by Pub Charity, have seen the walls of the gallery spaces heightened and a new open-plan layout.

Guthrie Bowron Whangārei supported the gallery repainting efforts.

Jess Johnson draws with felt specific felt pens. Photo / Supplied

"We are building an art precinct here at the Town Basin – the Hātea Art Precinct, which is heralding a place of creativity," Drumm said.

After increasing the WAM visitor numbers from 1200 to 25,000 over the past five years, Drumm believes the reimagined art gallery will welcome many more visitors and provide exhilaration during these troubled times.

WAM is open Monday-Sunday and free of charge.