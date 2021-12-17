Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Immersive Whangārei virtual reality exhibition to lure visitors to revamped Art Museum

4 minutes to read
Simon Ward's virtual creation as part of the Terminus exhibition at the Whangārei Art Museum. Photo / Supplied

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

The Whangārei Art Museum has taken a great leap toward becoming a modern art gallery after a $70,000 revamp sees it hosting two immersive exhibitions.

