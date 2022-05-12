Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Selling Northland farms for forestry not good for the region or country - Federated Farmers

8 minutes to read
Federated Farmers Northland President Colin Hannah is angry more than 4660 hectares of productive farmland in the region has been sold to foreign-owned companies to convert into forestry

Federated Farmers Northland President Colin Hannah is angry more than 4660 hectares of productive farmland in the region has been sold to foreign-owned companies to convert into forestry

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Selling Northland farms to foreign-owned companies to convert into forestry is not good for the region or the country, a Northland farming leader says.

Federated Farmers Northland President Colin Hannah is angry that more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei