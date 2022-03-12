Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Lack of work drives Northland forestry workers south

3 minutes to read
The amount of log harvesting in Northland is not what it used to be a few years ago, an industry leader says. Photo / NZME

The amount of log harvesting in Northland is not what it used to be a few years ago, an industry leader says. Photo / NZME

By
Imran Ali

Reporter



Some forestry contractors are moving out of Northland because of a lack of work, although international log prices and the export market have improved.

Export prices for A-grade unpruned logs fell from $171 a cubic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.