A fatality and serious crashes across Northland prompt police advice for drivers to drive to the wet weather conditions. Photo / NZME

A fatality and serious crashes across Northland prompt police advice for drivers to drive to the wet weather conditions. Photo / NZME

With more rain and showers forecast for most of this week, Northland police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions following the second road fatality in the region this year.

An 18-year-old died at the scene after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Waipū this morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nova Scotia Dr and Uretiti Rd around 8.40am and traffic was diverted through The Braigh or Shoemaker Rd as an alternative to Nova Scotia Dr.

An update on the truck driver's condition was unavailable.

Police were not in a position to release the name of the female driver.

About two hours earlier, emergency services were called to Ranfurly St in Dargaville, where a car hit a power pole and one person was critically injured.

Emergency service personnel performed CPR before the driver was transported to the Dargaville Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.

Also today, two people were transported to Whangārei Hospital after a car rammed into a power pole on Pipiwai Rd.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland Police, said drivers needed to be cautious while driving on wet roads.

"Just a reminder for drivers about the conditions, the roads will be greasy after a long period of fine weather. Especially with this light rain, it's worse than a heavy downfall."

MetService is forecasting more rain.

Northland's first road fatality of 2022 took place in the early hours of January 2 when a motorcyclist died after coming off the road on State Highway 12 in Kaihu, 28km northwest of Dargaville.

The male rider died at the scene while his passenger received moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving two vehicles south of Whangārei last month.

Two people died in the crash that occurred at around 12pm on December 23, 2021, on

State Highway 1 at Uretiti.

As part of its investigation, police are trying to piece together the events that occurred leading up to the crash and would like to hear from anyone who saw the accident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, quoting file number 211223/3317.