Northland firefighters have already been busy but predict the number of callouts will heat up as the region moves to a restricted season. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Northland fire investigator says things could've been a "hell of a lot worse" for a retired Ruakākā couple after flames from a garage fire spread to their home.

The blaze tops nine callouts in 10 ten days for the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade with the service expected to become busier with Northland's move to a restricted fire season on Wednesday.

Deputy chief fire officer Colin Turner said it was lucky the couple was home when the fire broke out in a 4x4m garage attached to their house shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

"When we arrived they were trying to put it out with garden hoses from all the neighbours, everyone was helping. They managed to knock it back a bit."

"The defining part of the fire was that the garage was attached to the house which the fire had just got into," Turner said.

Fire crews worked for close to two hours to completely extinguish the fire and to use a thermal imaging camera to ensure no hot spots existed that could re-ignite.

"It took a little bit of time to bring it under control because of the amount of materials in there and because we were trying to stop it from going into the house. We had to remove some panels and materials."

Northland is now in a restricted fire season where people must have a permit before lighting any outdoor fires. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire investigator Craig Bain said the things could've been a "hell of a lot worse" as the fire spread from the garage into the wall cavity of the home.

Fortunately, there was little damage to the house thanks to the quick work of the firefighters, he said.

Bain initially thought the blaze may have started in a firing kiln used for ceramics as part of the couple's hobby.

However, his investigation eventually ruled out the kiln.

"It looks like it was possibly caused by a continuous heating process in the wall cladding of the home. It seems like it just ignited."

Bain said regular heating of the wallboard over time – sometimes years or months – can lead it to reach "ignition temperature".

And while it was "relatively rare" for fires to start this way it definitely did happen on occasion, he said.

"It's important to maintain and check your houses the same way you maintain items in your home. People should keep items a safe distance away from combustible materials."

Turner said the Ruakākā brigade had fared a busy 10-days with a mixture of callouts requiring the help of firefighters.

He predicted things could get busier after Wednesday as Northland is now in a restricted fire season where people must apply for a permit before lighting any open outdoor fires.

Turner said people can check what activities they are able to do in a restricted fire season as well as apply for permits by visiting the website: checkitsalright.nz.