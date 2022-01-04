Kaimaumau fire relief fund to help locals back on their feet

The Kaimaumau fire has now covered 2400ha and has been burning for almost three weeks. Photo / supplied

A relief fund has been set up to help people affected by a scrub fire at Kaimaumau that has covered 2400ha and been burning for almost three weeks.

Far North Mayor John Carter established the fund, which has been kickstarted by a $20,000 contribution from the Government.

While no homes had been destroyed by the fire, people had been affected in other ways.

"The fire is the biggest in the region in more than a decade and there have been reports of ash falling on properties up to 50km from the fire ground,'' Carter said.

''While the full cost of the fire is still unknown, it's likely that there will be a range of financial impacts on people not just at Waiharara and Kaimaumau, but in nearby communities including Houhora and Rangiputa."

Carter said people had been asking what they could do to support the communities at Waiharara and Kaimaumau, about 20km north of Kaitaia.

The public would be able to donate to the fund, which would then be distributed by the council in conjunction with a community governance group made up of residents, hapū, iwi, Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel.

The amount any individual could claim would be capped at $1000, though the council would exercise some flexibility around that limit.

Carter had donated to the fund and was encouraging other mayors around the country to do the same.

Far North District Mayor John Carter has set up a mayoral relief fund to help people affected by the Kaimaumau fire. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mayoral relief funds had previously been set up after emergencies such as the July storm and a fire that caused two deaths at Karikari Peninsula in 2011.

"Some people can't afford insurance or don't have the money to pay the excess on a claim for damaged property or other unbudgeted expenses. Receiving a grant from a mayoral relief fund can make a big difference to how quickly they are able to recover from a disaster," he said.

The council was also considering how to show its appreciation for firefighters as well as helicopter pilots and support crews, police, Civil Defence, DoC, the Kaimaumau Community Response Group, community volunteers and Ngāi Takoto.

''A lot of people have worked for long hours in uncomfortable conditions at a time of year when they'd normally be enjoying Christmas with their families. I and Deputy Mayor Ann Court will be looking into how we can recognise this extraordinary and selfless effort."

Smoke blots out the sun in the first days of the Kaimaumau fire, which started on December 18. Photo / Lisa Everitt

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan said the government would contribute $20,000 to the fund.

"My thoughts go out to all those who have had their Christmas-New Year break turned upside down and I want to assure them that the Government is committed to doing what it can to help get the community back on its feet," she said.

"It is still too early to understand the full impact of this blaze, but we want to ensure there is minimal delay in supporting those worst affected."

The fund was in addition to other support people could be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan thanked everyone involved in the fire response for their mahi.

''This has been a very challenging event, but I'm proud of how well they have responded and supported each other during this tough time. I know many have had to sacrifice precious holiday time with whānau to support their community, and that is massively appreciated," Allan said.

■ Donations to the Waiharara Fire Mayoral Relief Fund can be made online or at any ASB Bank branch to account number 12 3244 0022509 04. People wishing to apply to the fund can download an application form at www.fndc.govt.nz or email the mayor's office at John.Carter@fndc.govt.nz.