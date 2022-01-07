Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Kaimaumau wetland fire: Northland environmentalist urges govt to invest in firefighting aircraft

4 minutes to read
Helicopters with monsoon buckets have been used to fight the massive Kaimaumau fire in the Far North, but a conservationist wants government to buy a firefighting plane. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

A Northland conservationist is calling on the Government to invest in a firefighting aircraft to help prevent future environmental disasters such as the Kaimaumau wetland fire.

Dean Baigent-Mercer, Northland conservation manager for Forest & Bird,

