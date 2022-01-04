Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland's scorching summer set to linger

7 minutes to read
Kaden Ashby, 12, from Whangārei, and his cousins cool off in the time-honoured Northland way by doing bombs off Matapōuri Bridge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaden Ashby, 12, from Whangārei, and his cousins cool off in the time-honoured Northland way by doing bombs off Matapōuri Bridge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter



Northland's scorcher of a summer is set to continue with temperatures due to nudge 30 degrees today and no significant rain on the horizon.

According to MetService, the hottest of the region's main centres today

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.