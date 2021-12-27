Christmas Day was Northland's hottest of the summer so far

Christmas Day was the hottest day of summer so far in Northland, with people flocking to the region's beaches, such as Ruakākā, above. Photo / Kevin Wigmore

Christmas Day revellers in Northland flocked to the beaches and sought shade as the region experienced its hottest days of the summer so far on Saturday and Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a high-pressure system stuck over the North Island for a few days brought great weather on the big day, with Kaitaia and Kaikohe both having a high of 28.4C on Christmas Day.

In Whangārei, the thermometer at the airport recorded a high of 27.5C. The airport is MetService's official weather station for Whangārei and the temperatures are normally up to four degrees celcius warmer inland.

All three centres recorded their hottest temperatures so far this summer.

And in a break from what often happens in Northland on Christmas Day, there was no rain recorded anywhere in the region.

The warmest Christmas Day temperature recorded in the country was 29.9C in Taumarunui.

On Boxing Day, Whangārei recorded 27.6C but Kaitaia 'only' recorded 26.2C and Kaikohe 24.7C.

Makgabutlane said the weather system would stick around before things changed on Tuesday evening.

She said that's when a low-pressure system would arrive from the north, bringing colder air and moisture.

''You'll see slightly cooler temperatures and some rain on Tuesday, into Wednesday,'' she said.

Thursday was expected to be sunny, with some rain on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-20s.