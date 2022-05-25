The pistol was found during one of 60 vehicle stops in the Kaikohe area. Photo / NZME

Police have found a pistol during a vehicle stop in Kaikohe, one of 60 they conducted in an effort to disrupt gang activity in the area.

The pistol and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle and a 45-year-old man arrested, Far North area commander Inspector Justin Rogers said.

He faces firearms and drugs charges.

"Police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour by any gang member or associates in the streets of Kaikohe or across the Northland district," Rogers said.

"Our community has the right to go about their lawful business safely and those who choose to engage in this sort of violent or anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped by police."

Police also found 1.7kg of cannabis while executing a search warrant in Kaikohe.

There was now a considerable police presence in the Kaikohe area, Rogers said, and people can expect to see more enforcement action and "reassurance patrolling".

Rogers asked anybody with information, or who is concerned about unlawful activity or anti-social behaviour to get in touch with police.

People are asked to call police on 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.