Police investigating yesterday's shooting in Tikipunga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are appealing for any information about a shooting in Kamo yesterday during which a person took cover behind a parked vehicle.

Information was released late last night by New Zealand Police that stated a shooting had unfolded on Station Rd in Kamo around 1.30pm.

According to police, the occupant of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side of the road in front of a house.

"Another person was taking cover behind his vehicle at the time the shots were fired," police said.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The incident sparked a heavy police presence in the area that raised the alarm among the residents in the area.

Police dog handlers and their canines were seen entering nearby properties. Temporary cordons were swiftly put in place on Corks Rd and Station Rd as officers responded to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information that may assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220517/2763.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.