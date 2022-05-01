Car reportedly hijacked at gunpoint in Waipū

Police received reports a car had allegedly been taken at gunpoint in Waipū. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Two people have been arrested after a car was allegedly hijacked at gunpoint in Waipū yesterday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a car being stolen in Waipū around 2pm on Sunday. The Advocate understands the car was taken in an area close to Uretiti Beach.

The offender had reportedly presented a firearm during the ordeal.

Officers tracked down the stolen car in Whangārei. They used road spikes to bring the car to a stop on Maunu Rd, however, the car struck another vehicle.

"No injuries were reported," the police spokesperson said.

The two people arrested are set to face charges in relation to the incident.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests."