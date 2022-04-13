Tribesmen Motorcycle Gang associates found with drugs, guns, and $10K cash in Kaikohe

The four properties, linked to the Tribesmen Motorcycle Gang and searched by the Far North Organised Crime Unit, were in Kaikohe. Photo / NZME

Search warrants targeting associates of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Gang successfully uncovered guns, $10k in cash, and a large number of drugs.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, Far North Investigations Manager, said two firearms, five shotgun shells, $10k in cash; "a large quantity" of methamphetamine and cannabis were found across four properties in Kaikohe.

He said the Far North Organised Crime Unit had targeted the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis at the properties.

The search warrants were executed as part of an area organised crime investigation, Fouhy said.

Four men were arrested and appeared before the Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday. They were remanded in custody.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of offers to supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply, and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with six counts of offers to supply methamphetamine and the supply and possession of cannabis.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 11 counts of offers to supply methamphetamine, supply and possession of cannabis, unlawfully possess a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was also charged in relation to an incident in Kaikohe on March 11 that police had continued to investigate.

Those additional charges were disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

"Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearm-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro," Fouhy said.

The Far North bust comes mere days after Northland Police uncovered a significant amount of stolen property, firearms and drugs during a search warrant at a Whangārei property.