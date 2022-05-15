Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Assaults on the frontline: Attacks on Northland police on the rise

5 minutes to read
The New Zealand Police Association continues to push for police to be double crewed as violence against cops continues. Photo / NZME

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Spitting, biting, and guns mark some of the violent encounters faced by Northland police on the frontline.

Northland's top cop says there's an increased willingness - including among younger people - to use force towards

