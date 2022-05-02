Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'They're only kids': GAS Parua Bay service station in Northland robbed a sixth time

7 minutes to read
The Parua Bay GAS service station in Whangārei Heads was burgled a sixth time on Sunday. Video / Supplied

The Parua Bay GAS service station in Whangārei Heads was burgled a sixth time on Sunday. Video / Supplied

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

The family behind a small-scale service station is teetering on the edge of closing up shop after their business was robbed a sixth time.

Ross Brown, who has owned GAS Parua Bay with his wife

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.