Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland aerial cannabis operation finds more than 11,000 plants amid ongoing criticism

4 minutes to read
Nationally, more than 34,000 cannabis plants were seized or destroyed over the summer. Photo / NZME

Nationally, more than 34,000 cannabis plants were seized or destroyed over the summer. Photo / NZME

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Northland police returned to aerial cannabis operations over the summer, despite ongoing criticism from medicinal cannabis advocates.

Just over a third of more than 34,000 plants seized or destroyed nationally in the police aerial cannabis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei