Representatives of NewPower Energy, Infratec, Naumai Marae, Te Uri o Hau (hapū) and Ngāti Whātua (iwi), WEL Group Board and Executive, Northpower, and Lightyears Solar at the opening of the 4.8MW Naumai solar farm near Ruawai

Representatives of NewPower Energy, Infratec, Naumai Marae, Te Uri o Hau (hapū) and Ngāti Whātua (iwi), WEL Group Board and Executive, Northpower, and Lightyears Solar at the opening of the 4.8MW Naumai solar farm near Ruawai

Northland’s shift to renewable energy has moved a step closer with the opening of a new 4.8 megawatt (MW) solar farm at Ruawai.

Last week, energy companies Infratec and NewPower Energy launched the Naumai solar farm, Northland’s newest utility-scale solar energy project, on land at Ruawai, 30km southeast of Dargaville.

Northland local government is strongly in favour of the region becoming New Zealand’s first renewable energy zone pilot.

Owned by NewPower Energy and designed and built by sister company Infratec, the 4.8MW Ruawai solar farm represents a significant step forward for energy resilience in Northland, the companies say.

“We are thrilled to launch the Naumai solar farm. This project is not only contributing to New Zealand’s renewable energy goals but also underscores our ‘partnership first’ approach and dedication to enhancing local communities,” Grant Smith, NewPower Energy’s CEO, said.

With commissioning near complete, the solar farm has been constructed with resiliency in mind, successfully withstanding the challenges posed by 2023′s record rainfall during its construction phase. This resilience ensures continued operation even in the face of severe weather events.

“Not only did we manage to complete the build during one of the wettest winters in Northland, Cyclone Gabrielle confirmed our design flood height assumptions and resilience measures. We’re proud to have achieved a new level of robustness with this solar farm,” Nick Bibby, Infratec general manager, said.

“As New Zealand’s weather becomes more volatile, engineering at this level is a must and we’re proud to lead New Zealand in this.”

Bibby said Infratec’s dedication to community energy resilience and local engagement is evident in its collaboration with the local Naumai Marae and the employment of a predominantly local workforce.

“Naumai was developed in conjunction with Naumai Marae and benefits from strong community connection. Developing skill within local communities is in our DNA. Collaborating with local iwi and engaging local contractors are the best ways to ensure the community continues to benefit long-term.”

The new solar farm has 7290 solar panels and is the latest renewable energy source for Northland.

NewPower general manager Ricky Smith said, with 7290 solar panels utilising the sun’s energy throughout the day, the Naumai solar farm will provide a substantial portion of the Ruawai district’s daytime energy needs, increasing the community’s energy resilience and contributing to New Zealand’s transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.

“Infratec and NewPower Energy look forward to the Naumai solar farm’s continued success and are committed to driving the adoption of large-scale solar energy and battery storage across New Zealand, in alignment with the country’s renewable energy goals,” he said.

Northland has been a hotbed for renewable energy output in recent years.

In 2021, Top Energy opened an expanded $189 million 32MW geothermal power plant at Ngawha, bringing to 57MW the generating capacity of the plant.

At the time, Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said the power station secured an independent, affordable and renewable power supply, ending the region’s reliance on the national grid and electricity transported from the south.

And in February this year, Lodestone Energy opened a massive solar farm on Gill Rd, just a few kilometres from the centre of Kaitāia, to provide power for the national grid. The farm covers a whopping 64ha and is the country’s largest solar farm - at this stage - has a capacity of 23.7MW and is expected to produce approximately 56 GWh annually, which is enough energy to power over 7770 households.

As well, lines company Northpower is developing a $25m large-scale solar farm in Ruawai, as the first step in its renewable energy strategy. The 20ha solar farm will produce 28GWh, enough to power 3000 homes a year.

Far North Solar is building a solar farm at Pukenui, on the Aupouri Peninsula, that will generate enough power to cater for 3000 homes.

Meridian Energy also has plans for a large solar project for Ruakākā, likely to cost more than $200m, that could provide almost half of Northland’s energy needs.

Meridian Energy Ltd (MEL) has applied to Northland Regional Council for consents to construct, operate and maintain a solar energy farm, including solar panels, inverters and related electrical infrastructure, and ancillary activities such as earthworks, transmission lines, control buildings and substations, on three sites located at Ruakaka.

The proposal is to establish a solar farm with around 200,000 photovoltaic solar panels. The solar panels will be established across an area of approximately 172ha across the three sites which have a combined area of about 200ha. The solar farm will have a capacity of approximately 100-150MW of power.

Mike Dinsdale is the editor of the Northland Age who also covers general news for the Advocate. He has worked in Northland for almost 34 years and loves the region.



