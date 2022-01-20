Four men charged over a large cannabis growing operation have appeared in Whangārei District Court

Police say four people arrested in a large-scale cannabis bust in Whangārei are Vietnamese nationals.

The men, aged 19-33, appeared together before presiding JPs Carl Netzler and Craig Auld in Whangarei District Court on Thursday, after being arrested on Wednesday.

The four, represented by duty counsels and assisted by a court-appointed interpreter, were remanded in custody to reappear in the court on January 24.

Bail was opposed by police and not sought by the defendants.

The JPs granted each of the men interim name suppression until individual lawyers are assigned.

Each of the group is charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis for supply - offences carrying maximum penalties of up to seven years and eight years

imprisonment respectively.

No pleas have been indicated at this stage of the proceedings.

The group was arrested after police, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, searched a rural property concealed by bush in Robinson Rd, Whangārei Heads, about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Police say several males at the property scattered when patrol cars arrived. The four who appeared in court were found hiding around the area. A fifth man is yet to be located.

Police allege a large-scale commercial cannabis growing operation was being undertaken out of two big "poly houses" (polythene tunnels) and two houses at the property.

Police have yet to quantify cannabis discovered in the search but say initial estimates suggest more than 3500 plants were involved, and as much as up to 22.5kg of cannabis head material.