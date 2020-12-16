2kg of meth, cash, guns heroin and cocaine found in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown police busts

Some of the several hundred thousand dollars in cash fund during drug busts across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown this week.

Two kilograms of methamphetamine, several hundred dollars in cash, firearms LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA were found in a series of police raids across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown this week.

Police have arrested three people on drug-related charges following search warrants executed in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown.

The warrants were the conclusion of a two-month investigation - dubbed Operation Hare - run by Police's National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) which targeted a methamphetamine manufacturer, who had established a distribution network that covered the length of the country.

More than two kilograms of methamphetamine was seized along with quantities of LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) .

Large amounts of cannabis were also located along with several hundred thousand dollars in cash and eight firearms.

A man, aged 51 and a woman (37) appeared in Whangārei District Court on Wednesday and faced a variety of charges including possession for supply methamphetamine and precursors.

The woman is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

A second male (51) has been arrested in Queenstown on firearms related charges, both men are due to reappear in Whangārei District Court on December 23.

Eight firearms, including these, were found during a series of police raids across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown this week.

Police said in a statement they remain focused on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community.

"Police will target anyone who involves themselves in illicit drug manufacture and distribution, the number of high-powered firearms seized indicates a willingness to perpetrate intimidation and violence in order to achieve illegal activity," Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Shields said.

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact Police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

''We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681,'' he said.