There was a large police presence in Kamo following the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Tania Whyte

There was a large police presence in Kamo following the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Six people arrested after a drive-by shooting have appeared in court in Whangārei on firearms charges.

The people, four men and two women aged between 25 and 57, were arrested and a firearm and drugs recovered after the alleged drive-by shooting on Station Rd in Kamo.

They have been charged with possession for supply of cannabis as well as firearms possession charges.

Two of the people have also been charged with committing a dangerous act with intention to cause grievous bodily harm (firearm).

Police were called to Station Rd in Kamo on Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots being fired in the area.

A person inside a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side of the road in front of a house, police said at the time.

"Another person was taking cover behind his vehicle at the time the shots were fired," police said.

Two search warrants were carried out yesterday and four men and two women, aged between 25 and 57, were arrested as a result.

Police found firearms and drugs after carrying out search warrants in relation to the shooting. Photo / Supplied

"We hope these quick arrests reassure the community that we do not tolerate violence and the unlawful use of firearms, and we will hold those who behave this way in our community accountable," said Northland district investigations manager Detective Inspector Bridget Doell.

"Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro."

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the drive-by shooting. No one was injured.

The incident sparked a heavy police presence in the area that raised the alarm among residents.

Temporary cordons were put in place on Corks Rd and Station Rd as officers responded to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and reference file number 220517/2763, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Operation Tauwhiro began in February last year as a national crackdown on illegal firearms and organised crime under Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

In September police had seized almost 1000 firearms, nearly $5 million in cash and arrested 800 people.

Last month police uncovered an "Aladdin's cave" of stolen goods including jet skis, a luxury car and a flat-deck truck at a Whangārei property.

The mountain of goods, which also include methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles and an excavator and two jet skis, is estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

The six people charged over the shooting will next appear in the court on June 13 and 23.