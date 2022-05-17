Police cars on Corks Rd in Kamo yesterday afternoon after reports of a shot being fired. Photo / Tania Whyte



Police responded after a gun was discharged in Kamo yesterday afternoon . No one was injured, a police spokesperson said, although people would notice an increased police presence in the area. A number of marked police cars, uniformed officers and CIB were at an address in Corks Rd at about 2.30pm. There were no cordons or AOS officers present at the time.

Crash after hip surgery

A woman who had just had surgery was returned to hospital after the car she was travelling in crashed in a mangrove swamp near Paihia. Photo / supplied

A Paihia woman on her way home after hip surgery had to be driven straight back to hospital after a crash a few kilometres from home. The woman was being driven home by her husband at about 2.20pm yesterday when the car veered off State Highway 11 between Ōpua and Paihia and ended up in a swamp. Paihia fire brigade station officer Michael Fayne said the passenger was unable to get out of the car after having surgery and because the door couldn't be opened due to mud and mangroves. Instead firefighters had to use cutting equipment to remove the door. "Luckily it was a soft landing and the tide was out," Fayne said. She was not injured but was returned to hospital by St John Ambulance as a precaution.

Treat for vinyl fans

Northland vinyl fans can get their fix at the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair this weekend. Organised by Indigo Records, with support from Creative Northland, the fair will be held at 116 Bank St on Saturday, from 10am. DJs from Radio Beagle will also be spinning discs during live sets during the day. Mask rules apply.

Boxing event date change

The Kaitaia Boxing Club is seeking expressions of interest for its Annual Charity Boxing event which will be held on September 17, not September 24 as reported earlier, after the club changed the date. Entrants can reach the club and its coaches via kbclub2015@gmail.com. The club says there will be a 12-week training programme starting in June.

Bike and car in SH1 crash

A crash between a motorcycle and a car marred the early hours of yesterday morning. At around 5.50am police attended the collision at the intersection of State Highway 1 and 12 in Brynderwyn. A St John spokesperson said they were initially called out but soon stood down as their services were not required. Police said the road was clear while they responded and no traffic issues were caused.