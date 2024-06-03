Whangārei District Council proposes lowering the speed around several schools, including Ngunguru. Photo / Michael Cunningham





Dialling back the speed

Community feedback is needed on Whangārei’s Speed Management Plan as submissions for the proposal close on June 26. Whangārei District Council proposes lowering the speed around several schools, high-priority roads, and rural and urban areas. Reducing speed limits makes our roads and communities safer for everyone, whether travelling by car, bicycle or on foot. The proposed speed limit changes are for the Tūtūkākā Coast catchment area, which includes Tūtūkākā, Ngunguru, Matapōuri, Hikurangi, Whananaki and Ōakura. To know more and provide your feedback visit tinyurl.com/4k8vwy5d.

Thoughts on Simson Park

Far North District Council needs community feedback on its proposal to review the existing reserve management plan for Simson Park Domain in Moerewa. Recent feedback, supported by Healthy Families Far North and the creation of Te Rōpu Rangatahi o Simson Park, has highlighted several areas for potential improvement.It includes infrastructure upgrades, enhanced sports facilities, and the creation of more child-friendly spaces.To know more the public can come along to our drop-in session on Saturday, June 22 from 11am to 3pm at the Simson Park Community Hall. This consultation seeks to build on this feedback and develop a comprehensive plan for the park’s future.To share your feedback, click here tinyurl.com/yc7axnau

Arbor Day planting

Up to 1400 native trees will be planted around Lake Ngatu on June 5 in the latest Summit Arbour Day planting event. Summit Forest’s annual Arbor Day planting will see Paparore Primary School, Bushland Trust, DoC, iwi, community groups and Summit Forests staff come together to plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day. This is the 14th year and so far they’ve planted 13,000 trees - another 1000-1400 trees are planned for this year. They’ll start around 9am and all the eco-sourced seedlings will be planted within a couple of hours. The prepared site is on the western side of Lake Ngatu, behind the DoC toilets, and they’ll plant kānuka, karaka, houpara, mānuka, harakeke, tī kōuka, kohekohe and pōhutukawa.

Mangawhai Library news

Plans to transform the Mangawhai Library to a branch of Kaipara Libraries are under way and expected to open in early August with a new look. Next time the public steps into the establishment, they will notice some items have new homes within the space.Far North District Council thanks the library volunteers who have supported and continued to deliver a high-quality service to the community.

Rules around dogs

Submissions for the proposed dog management policy and bylaw consultation close on June 14. Whangārei District Council wants the public to provide feedback before any final decision is reached. The policy and bylaw consultation includes a range of issues including requirements to neuter menacing and uncontrolled dogs, designated exercise areas, and rules for picking up faeces. To learn more information and submit your feedback visit tinyurl.com/mtasnxfw.







