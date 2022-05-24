Northland news in brief: Gunshots heard in Kaikohe; school attendance strong

Northland police have responded to multiple separate firearm call-outs recently. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in Kaikohe yesterday morning . Police were alerted to the incident at around 4.25am, Far North acting area commander Inspector Justin Rogers said. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Firearms incidents

Police were called to two firearms incidents in the Far North on Monday. One person, an 18-year-old male, was arrested after police responded to reports of a person with a firearm in Rahiri Settlement Rd in Horeke just after 10.30am. Two firearms were seized. Cordons were put in place and members of the public were advised to avoid the area. There are no injuries as a result of the arrest. Police responded to other reports of a person with a firearm on Tamatea Rd, Awanui, at about 5.15pm. Anyone with information on the Awanui incident is asked to call the police on 105, quoting job number P050668948. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Back in class

Northland students are back in classes for term 2 and schools in the region have shown an average of 83 per cent attendance in the first two weeks. In the seven days to May 19, 20 schools and 17 early learning services in Northland reported Covid-19 cases to the Ministry of Education. Of the 11,605 cases reported across all schools and ELS in New Zealand, 272 (236 students and 35 teachers) were from Tai Tokerau.

Body in Kerikeri

Police are investigating a sudden death on Landing Road in Kerikeri, where a body was located at about 4.30pm on Sunday. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Police are appealing to anyone who has seen or heard anything unusual in the area between May 12 and 22 to contact 105, quoting file number 220523/0760. Police would also like to hear from anyone who has any information regarding a silver Toyota Estima van in the area during those dates. Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Pink Ribbon treat

Bayleys Real Estate Bay of Islands is holding a Pink Ribbon Breakfast today , from 9am to 11am, at Feast Café, Homestead Rd, Kerikeri. There will be door prizes, raffles and live music. One of the team has had a recent diagnosis and Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust has been incredible so the day will raise money to give back to them. There are expected to be about 60 people including new CEO Blair King and former MP Shane Jones.

Fire brigade farewell

The Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade farewelled one of its founding members, Robin William Walter, last week. Walter passed away peacefully on May 16 aged 92. His service was held at the Mangonui Fire Station - a fitting farewell, given that he helped establish the brigade in 1966. After which, Walter went on to volunteer 37 years of his life to the fire brigade - 25 of them as a chief fire officer. He also dedicated an enormous amount of his life to the Doubtless Bay community via the Mangonui Lions Club, Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Oruru Bowling Club, Taipa District School - now named Taipa Area School, and more. His home fire brigade was honoured to be part of giving Walter "the send-off he deserved".