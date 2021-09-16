Northland news briefs: Mail stolen from Kāeo post office, CCTV released

Police are looking for the occupants of this car, seen here in a CCTV image, thought to have been involved in a raid on Kāeo post office boxes. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are continuing to investigate a raid on Kāeo's post office in which a significant number parcels and letters due to be picked up by Whangaroa residents were taken. Constable Mike Jones, of Kāeo police, said the burglary at the post office box lobby in the town's Four Square took place about 9pm on Saturday. Two people went through numerous items of mail, some of which were found — opened and unopened — on Omaunu Rd the following day. Police were working with NZ Post to contact residents whose mail had been stolen. They were also examining CCTV footage. Jones urged anyone with information about the burglary to call police on 105. The store owner had advised anyone who was expecting a credit card or fuel card in the mail to check their accounts and contact their bank or card provider if they had any concerns.

IT festival cancelled

After postponing last year, the Bay of Islands IT Festival has been cancelled and tickets refunded. Organisers said, "We were so looking forward to having you in Paihia for the 11th 'it!' Bay of Islands Festival, but the uncertainty of what will happen in the next few weeks with Covid and alert levels has left us no choice but to cancel the 2021 event." They encouraged those with accommodation bookings to continue to the Bay of Islands to support tourism and hospitality, if alert levels allowed. The festival is planned to return in 2022.

Have a say on bylaws

Far North residents are being asked for feedback on three new bylaws that will update and simplify existing rules for parking, roadside activities, and the maintenance of private wastewater systems. The rules are currently covered by the Parking and Traffic Control Bylaw, and the Control of On-site Wastewater Disposal Systems Bylaw – both of which will be revoked next year. The consultations run online from this week to October 15. Submitters who do not have online access can post submissions directly to the council or drop them into a service centre (alert levels permitting). If requested, public hearings on the three proposed bylaws will be held on October 26. Go to www.fndc.govt.nz/haveyoursay to find out more and make a submission.

Motorists mainly compliant

Twenty-eight vehicles were turned around at police checkpoints on Northland's border with Auckland on Wednesday. This figure combined with the 120 vehicles turned away at Auckland's southern checkpoints meant less than 1 per cent of the total 16,238 vehicles stopped on Wednesday at all 10 checkpoints failed to comply with rules around essential travel.

Driver flees on foot

A police pursuit was sparked after a driver failed to stop for officers in Maungatapere on Thursday around 1.40pm. The driver ignored officers' signals to stop on Elmsley Rd before continuing to drive off. A pursuit was initiated during which the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot. Police were continuing to try to locate the driver at the time of edition.