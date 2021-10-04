Northland news briefs: Car crash splits power pole in half

Emergency services at the scene of a car vs power pole in Raumanga, Whangārei. Photo / Jayden Jameson

A crashed car split a power pole in half on High St in Raumanga on Monday afternoon. The two occupants were taken to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition after the Holden Commodore crashed into the power pole near Collingwood Rd intersection around 1.43pm. Power was cut to homes in Otaika, Morningside, Tarewa Rd for around five hours until Northpower faultmen were able to replace the damaged power pole.

No plea in spitting case

A Whangārei man who reportedly spat on a Re:Sort Centre worker after he was asked to wear a mask has been remanded on bail. The 26-year-old wore a mask as he appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday charged with common assault, and a Covid breach for refusing to wear a mask where one was legally required. He will next appear on October 27 when he is expected to enter a plea.

Sparks rained down

Rain illuminated by a street light mistakenly thought to be electrical sparks prompted an early morning callout for Whangārei firefighters. Brigade members realised the error when they arrived at the scene in the Avenues, near Mander Park in Whangārei, around 6.24am on Monday.

Waitangi Day event funding

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is now accepting applications for the 2022 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund, and communities across the motu are encouraged to apply for funding to support their local events. This year, the fund will offer between $300,000 to $500,000 in total grants, depending on demand, for events that commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and promote nation and community building. For more information and to apply go to https://mch.govt.nz/funding-nz-culture/ministry-grants-awards/commemorating-waitangi-day-fund.

Awards deadline extended

The entry deadline for the newest category in the NorthChamber Northland Business Excellence Awards has been extended to October 15. NorthChamber CEO Steve Smith says Te Mana Oranga Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Award celebrates Northland businesses who support people with mental health challenges into employment. The category has been created and sponsored by Far North trust Te Mana Oranga, which is welcoming entrants. It is open to businesses who actively work to create employment opportunities for people affected by mental health challenges and who understand the inherent value in providing meaningful employment and training.

Visit www.northlandbusinessawards.co.nz for more information.