Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Police discover gun, ammunition, after following stolen vehicle in Whangārei

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Failing to stop for police proved to have bigger ramifications for the alleged offender in Whangārei on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Failing to stop for police proved to have bigger ramifications for the alleged offender in Whangārei on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Whangārei police discovered a firearm and ammunition after a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle failed to stop.

Police conducting proactive patrols on Tuesday afternoon spotted a stolen vehicle travelling south on State Highway 1, Otaika Rd.

Whangārei area response manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, said police signalled for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save