19 Sep, 2025 03:27 AM 2 mins to read

Police discover gun, ammunition, after following stolen vehicle in Whangārei

Whangārei police discovered a firearm and ammunition after a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle failed to stop.

Police conducting proactive patrols on Tuesday afternoon spotted a stolen vehicle travelling south on State Highway 1, Otaika Rd.

Whangārei area response manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, said police signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it took off.

“When officers attempted to stop this vehicle, it accelerated away at speed, turning down a side street in an attempt to evade police.”

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle parked at an address on Lichfield Place in Raumanga.