“A search was conducted of the address, with three people of interest located inside,” Rakete said.
Further searches uncovered live shotgun rounds, a firearm and more ammunition.
“This was great work by our officers, who persevered when losing sight of the stolen vehicle,” Rakete said.
“We are pleased these items are now off the street and the alleged offender is facing the consequences of his actions.”
A 45-year-old man appeared in the Whangārei District Court charged with failing to stop and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear on September 29.
