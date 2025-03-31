More than 20 people – most of them Northland Regional Council staff – will carry out an oil spill exercise at Ruakākā on Wednesday in which a fictional 750-litre waste oil spill has found its way into the Ruakākā River near the end of Tamure Place. Council workboats and a drone will be used as part of the exercise, which will also look at ways to protect local wildlife.

Tsunami siren testing

Northland’s newly upgraded sirens will be tested for the first time on Sunday during the six-monthly tsunami siren test. The new sirens will sound at 10am for about a minute and their performance will be closely monitored. Feedback on the test can be provided on the day using a form available on the Northland Regional Council website.

Roadworks on track

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says road rebuild work on State Highway 1 through Kawakawa is tracking well despite the complexity of working with multiple underground services and an active railway through the town centre – all while keeping SH1 open. NZTA contractors have completed 100% of the structural asphalt. Work has now moved to the two rail line crossings that run through the middle of the road, and is being undertaken by specialist rail contractors before roading contractors return to complete the final asphalt surface.

Vehicle fire in Whangārei

Police and firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire in Abbey Caves about midnight on Sunday. No one was in the vehicle at the time, a police spokeswoman said. Inquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and police were speaking to the vehicle’s owner. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, referencing job number P062086112 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Correction

The story in yesterday’s paper about Mangawhai sandspit losing sand incorrectly said the sand loss was from the harbour – it is from the sandspit.