Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says more officers will be out and about – a move designed to deter motorists from risky behaviour. Photo / NZME
Blitz on speed
Northland police plan to carry out a six-week crackdown on speeding drivers. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said road users could expect to see more officers out and about – a move designed to deter motorists from risky behaviour. Police will patrol areas known to be high risk. Anyone who experiences or witnesses dangerous driving can call 111 or *555 to report those drivers to police.
Animal adoption drive
SPCA’s Clear the Shelters adoption campaign is on from April 5 to 13. All SPCA centres nationwide will be offering 50% off adoption fees to help animals find their new best friend. The SPCA is hosting a National Walk-in Adoption Day on April 5, when potential adopters can visit any SPCA centre without an appointment to meet the animals and inquire about those still in foster. Adoption fees during the campaign are: kittens $100, puppies $150, cats $62.50, dogs $125 and rabbits $30.
More than 20 people – most of them Northland Regional Council staff – will carry out an oil spill exercise at Ruakākā on Wednesday in which a fictional 750-litre waste oil spill has found its way into the Ruakākā River near the end of Tamure Place. Council workboats and a drone will be used as part of the exercise, which will also look at ways to protect local wildlife.
Tsunami siren testing
Northland’s newly upgraded sirens will be tested for the first time on Sunday during the six-monthly tsunami siren test. The new sirens will sound at 10am for about a minute and their performance will be closely monitored. Feedback on the test can be provided on the day using a form available on the Northland Regional Council website.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says road rebuild work on State Highway 1 through Kawakawa is tracking well despite the complexity of working with multiple underground services and an active railway through the town centre – all while keeping SH1 open. NZTA contractors have completed 100% of the structural asphalt. Work has now moved to the two rail line crossings that run through the middle of the road, and is being undertaken by specialist rail contractors before roading contractors return to complete the final asphalt surface.
Vehicle fire in Whangārei
Police and firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire in Abbey Caves about midnight on Sunday. No one was in the vehicle at the time, a police spokeswoman said. Inquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and police were speaking to the vehicle’s owner. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, referencing job number P062086112 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Correction
The story in yesterday’s paper about Mangawhai sandspit losing sand incorrectly said the sand loss was from the harbour – it is from the sandspit.