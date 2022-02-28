Mel Rosenthal-Stewart and Hine Davis pack and deliver food packages for those isolated with Covid 19 in the Far North. Photo / Supplied.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic we're running a series about the experiences of those whose work didn't stop throughout the lockdowns, Northland's essential and frontline workers.

In the third story in the series, Jaime Lyth talks to some of the Whānau Support team of Māori Health provider, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa.

The Northern Advocate highlighted the organisation's mahi during their Covid-19 vaccination drive in Kāeo last year, where they administered 1350 doses in less than two months.

While the small rūnanga continues to provide Covid-19 testing and vaccination to the Whangaroa community every day, behind the scenes volunteers for the group have been travelling to great lengths to support those isolated across their rohe.

When the first lockdown hit, Hine Davis immediately jumped to action to volunteer for Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa.

"I came on board to work as Kai Manaaki to deliver food and check on our whānau and make sure they are alright."

While Davis admitted that she "quite honestly enjoyed" some time at home during the lockdown, the value she got from helping her community overwhelmed her desire to hunker down during an uncertain time.

"Once we sprang into action and we started moving around the community and delivering, I really enjoyed getting out there and making sure everyone was alright."

It was a natural call to action for Davis, who had previously dedicated her time to helping others by working in mental health and special needs services.

But taking on the role was still a learning curve for Davis, who had her eyes "absolutely" opened during the first lockdown when she saw the needs of her Far North settlement.

"What I did recognise as time went on was our elderly folk were getting quite lonely being locked up, especially if they didn't have anyone with them.

"When you went to deliver food, they were wanting to talk... and that was quite sad for them."

Davis' firsthand experience of her community's needs made her aware issues of isolation, loneliness and deprivation weren't going to disappear when restrictions loosened.

"We kept an eye on a lot of the ones that were on their own, even after lockdown we always made sure to go out and check again to make sure they're were alright."

Davis has now transitioned to a permanent role as a "community connector" as part of the social service team.

She said she regularly covers new and varying roles as the organisation has to constantly adapt to the Government's evolving Covid response and the community's needs.

At present, the team is focused on packing and delivering parcels to Covid positive cases and close contacts in the area.

A job that's busier by the day as the number of active cases in Northland continues to climb.

When asked about her own anxieties about Covid, Davis shifted the focus to those she dedicates her time to help.

"I'm not so much worried about how I'm feeling, I'm actually worried about how everyone else is feeling out there," she said.

"I think just the fact that you're helping somebody, that's what fulfils you... and it makes you happy that you're doing that, you're helping out the community, the ones that really need it."

Hine Davis's and Mel Rosenthal-Stewart's volunteering during lockdown turned into permanent roles for Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa's Whānau Support team. Photo / Supplied.

Mel Rosenthal-Stewart decided to return home to Northland - her childhood stomping ground - after 12-years of living in Australia. Then lockdown hit.

"It was a bit of a joke for us at first," admitted Rosenthal-Stewart, whose family joked the lockdown would mean she couldn't leave them again.

With the move still so fresh, Rosenthal-Stewart hadn't accepted a job yet so decided to volunteer as Kai Manaaki after hearing about it from her marae.

"There was just that understanding that there were vulnerable people out there that needed help."

Rosenthal-Stewart said she packed and delivered between 40 and 50 food packages weekly which often took an entire day to complete in the rural area.

"It's normal for us, but for others they'd be like, holy heck it's a big drive."

Rosenthal-Stewart also phoned more isolated members of the community - often elderly, living rurally, and whose whānau had moved away for employment.

"As a community, we all banded together and knew who was on their own we just made it our duty to ensure that they were doing okay."

Rosenthal-Stewart described calls as really valuable in supporting the mental and emotional well-being of those who were alone.

"It is always good to just pick up the phone and call a family member or a neighbour just to check in on them. Don't forget to do that.

Rosenthal-Stewart now works as a family support worker in the area and has also taken on a permanent role at Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa.

"Whether it's my job to do so or whether I'm volunteering, people still need support."

Despite living overseas for more than 10 years, Rosenthal-Stewart's connection with her childhood community remains strong.

People were always happy to see a familiar face hand them food, or a familiar voice ask how they are, she said.

"It doesn't matter where you go... home is home, that's what it is, they're our people."