Michael Boocock (left) and Graeme Boocock's work for lines company Top Energy didn't stop during lockdown. Photo / Peter de Graaf



As we enter the third year of the pandemic we're running a series about the experiences of those whose work didn't stop throughout the lockdowns, Northland's essential and frontline workers.

In the second story Jaime Lyth talks to the people who kept Northlanders desperate to keep in touch with the world connected through broadband and power.

Nick Monkton has been putting Northlanders online since the very first rural broadband solutions started rolling out, so he's seen the technology develop as the needs of the community change.

"I quite regularly go back to the same customers three or four years later with the next version of what's being rolled out. So, from that point of view... I love what I do."

His role is specialised and there is a shortage of rural specific broadband technicians – especially in Northland. So, the relationships he builds with the community are long-lasting ones.

Rural broadband technician Nick Monkton worked through all of the lockdowns, being one of the few in his role in the Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Monkton work road trips often take him "literally anywhere from Cape Reinga, down as far south as the Bombay Hills," and when Covid hit, these trips suddenly became even longer.

"When we had the very first level 4 lockdown a couple years ago, I spent most of the level... going all around the central North Island down as far as Wellington area."

He spent his first lockdown migrating customers off an old rural broadband service that was being switched off, which was critical work during a time when many people's work and social lives were suddenly online.

"Funnily enough, (the service) was a brand-new satellite and we got access to it the day they announced the first lockdown."

Lockdown turned Monkton's work travel routine upside down. Very few places were open to stay while he was away from home, all of his interactions were contactless and he says, "it was a struggle to find food because only supermarkets were open."

"That first level 4 lockdown was just so difficult. I was going into a petrol station to fill up with fuel and I just didn't know if I was going to catch it there and then take it home to the family, there was definitely a worry of that."

At home, while he worked across the region, was his teenage daughter and wife, who was battling with a brain tumour she was diagnosed with two and a half years ago.

"That was a difficult time because I was having to still go out to work because bills still have to be paid. But I was very conscious of trying not to spend too much time away because she wasn't doing well."

His wife, unfortunately, passed away last year during the lockdown in Northland.

Monkton and his family only moved to Northland from Auckland three years ago, so they were isolated from loved ones while grieving.

"No one was able to come up for a funeral or anything because the road was closed and no one could get up here. So that was a difficult and challenging time."

Rural broadband technician Nick Monkton said better broadband connections have changed how some Northlanders work and travel. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As the pandemic has progressed, Northland's reliance on technicians like Monkton has skyrocketed. Rural teachers need him to get them connected to teach online classes, and marae are getting connected to better support their community during lockdowns and level changes.

It's been an eye-opening process into the digital divide in Northland for Monkton.

"I've been amazed in some of these rural areas. I go out to these marae and install a rural broadband service for them, and I turn around to them and say, 'right who's got a phone or computer and wants to test it', and they don't even have a phone or computer."

The broadband connections he installs have been changing how Northlanders work. He has done "dozens" of installs for people who used to commute from Northland to Auckland Monday to Friday to work, but now just work remotely.

"I just come across so many people like that as well. It's just been quite extraordinary, really."

Top Energy essential workers Michael Boocock and Graeme Boocock live in Kerikeri but work all across Northland keeping the power on, even during lockdown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Top Energy technical services supervisor Graeme Boocock and his son Michael Boocock, who is a Top Energy network operator and controller, were the only members in their households heading to work during the first lockdown, travelling from Hūkerenui to Cape Reinga to keep Northlanders electricity running.

"I've got a quite understanding wife and kids really. They're pretty well used to it by now," Michael said.

They would have to be, both Graeme and Michael also worked heavily throughout the Christchurch and Kaiapoi earthquakes, which they say unknowingly prepared them for the pandemic.

"I think having worked through both of them, there were similarities. You're going to work providing an essential service for people to help them out and give them that sort of normality to life. If they lose power or something and you can come and fix it well that's a good thing," said Graeme.

What motivates Graeme through hard times is knowing that he is serving his community, whether he's wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself from asbestos after the earthquakes or Covid-19.

"You're still going to work doing your job, and yet the lives of everyone else around you have just been tipped upside down," said Graeme.

Graeme says he and Michael have always worked well together, being father and son, but an extra level of support formed working throughout the pandemic.

"He's doing his role, I'm doing my role, but at the back of your mind, you keep asking him if he is okay, is there anything else he needs? Just because he is my son, I need to keep an eye on him as well to make sure that he's doing okay," said Graeme.

Michael agreed that having an extra connection above co-worker helped him work through what was an isolating time for a lot of people.

"Just being able to catch up about different jobs that you've been through during the day was a bit of a motivator," said Michael.

Keeping the power on is a job that never stops, but Michael says some people would ask him if he "enjoyed the break" during the lockdown.

"I don't think it's till you talk to people about it... (that) they realised that some people didn't actually stay home during the lockdown," said Michael.

"We were doing 10 or 12 hours of work six days a week, plus doing after hours. So, we didn't stop."

Despite the long hours, Michael said he has "always enjoyed" his job, and following in his father's footsteps came naturally.

"I grew up with him in the industry, being out with him in storms and things. I just didn't know anything different. I thought it was a good career, and it has been, it's taken me all around New Zealand so far."