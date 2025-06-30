Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Far North kaitiaki group honoured in Northland environment awards

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Te Aupōuri’s Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao celebrate winning both the kaitiakitanga award and the overall Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award at the Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

Te Aupōuri’s Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao celebrate winning both the kaitiakitanga award and the overall Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award at the Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

A group that has installed more than 16km of fencing and planted more than 120,000 native plants in the Far North’s Te Aupōuri has won a top Northland environmental award.

Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao, the kaitiaki arm of Te Rūnanga Nui O Te Aupōuri, was named the supreme winner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate