Te Aupōuri’s Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao celebrate winning both the kaitiakitanga award and the overall Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award at the Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography
A group that has installed more than 16km of fencing and planted more than 120,000 native plants in the Far North’s Te Aupōuri has won a top Northland environmental award.
Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao, the kaitiaki arm of Te Rūnanga Nui O Te Aupōuri, was named the supreme winnerat the biennial Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards.
The group also won the kaitiakitanga award, recognised for the years of protecting and reinvigorating the vast and variable whenua at the top of Northland.
The judges were also impressed at how the work strengthened connections between the iwi and their whenua, fostered environmental awareness among kura and engaged the community in sustainable land management practices.
“We’re sticking true to our kaupapa and all our kaimahi are invested in it.”
The biennial awards, held at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Thursday night, recognise those making a difference to Northland’s environment.
The judges said competition was fierce across all award categories this year.
Council deputy chair Tui Shortland said she was excited to see the number of incredible projects protecting te taiao across Northland. The awards were the council’s way of recognising and celebrating this kaitiakitanga in action.
Other Northland winners noted for environmental action:
Piroa Conservation Trust - a coalition of more than 30 conservation groups in Bream Bay - won the award for environmental action in water quality improvement and the Kauri Coast special award.
Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust won the award for environmental action in the community, acknowledging its “massive commitment” tackling weeds across a wide geographic area.
Project Island Song won the award for environmental action to protect native life, for its work in Pewhairangi Bay of Islands, including 15 years of being pest-free and planting 40,000 trees.
Bay of Islands International Academy won the environmental action in education award for its holistic approach involving all levels, the local community and hapū.