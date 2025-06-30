The judges praised the group’s holistic approach, which significantly improved the wellbeing of their whenua.

The judges were also impressed at how the work strengthened connections between the iwi and their whenua, fostered environmental awareness among kura and engaged the community in sustainable land management practices.

Oranga Whenua Oranga Tangata Taiao lead Niki Conrad said the group was happy and humbled by the accolades.

“A lot of people are doing some really good work out there and it’s great to be recognised, especially when we are from way up north and a lot of our work is behind the scenes.

“We’re sticking true to our kaupapa and all our kaimahi are invested in it.”

The biennial awards, held at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Thursday night, recognise those making a difference to Northland’s environment.

Some of the students from Whangārei Girls’ High School’s Earth Buddies programme celebrate winning the youth environmental leader award. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

The judges said competition was fierce across all award categories this year.

Council deputy chair Tui Shortland said she was excited to see the number of incredible projects protecting te taiao across Northland. The awards were the council’s way of recognising and celebrating this kaitiakitanga in action.

Other Northland winners noted for environmental action:

Piroa Conservation Trust - a coalition of more than 30 conservation groups in Bream Bay - won the award for environmental action in water quality improvement and the Kauri Coast special award.

Piroa Conservation Trust won the Kiwi Coast special award and the award for environmental action in water quality improvement. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust won the award for environmental action in the community, acknowledging its “massive commitment” tackling weeds across a wide geographic area.

Project Island Song won the award for environmental action to protect native life, for its work in Pewhairangi Bay of Islands, including 15 years of being pest-free and planting 40,000 trees.

Bay of Islands International Academy won the environmental action in education award for its holistic approach involving all levels, the local community and hapū.

Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust won the environmental leadership award for its broad focus on freshwater and marine ecosystems.

Earth Buddies - a group of 25 Whangārei Girls’ High School student leaders - won the youth environmental leader award for its education programme.

Tū Mai Rā Energy Northland won the environmental action in business for its solar power solutions.

Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust’s Te Pou Taiao won the environmental action to address climate change award, for preparing and supporting its people to adapt to a changing climate.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.